Amber Alert issued for missing Martin County girl

HOBE SOUND, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 13-year-old Martin County girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The FDLE said Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was last seen late Wednesday in Hobe Sound.

Kimberly is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 110 pounds, with red hair that goes to her hips. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black pants with a red and white stripe and white Crocs.

The FDLE said Kimberly may be in the company of two white men who were in a black two-door truck with a roof rack. The trio may have traveled to the Port St. Lucie area, officials said.