79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Petition calls for Disney Parks to change theme of Splash Mountain

Attraction features characters from the 1946 film ‘Song of the South’

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Splash Mountain, Theme Parks, Disneyland
Guests ride Splash Mountain at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Park, part of the Disneyland Resort, in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. The Walt Disney Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Nov. 7. Photographer: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Guests ride Splash Mountain at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Park, part of the Disneyland Resort, in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. The Walt Disney Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Nov. 7. Photographer: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (2013 Bloomberg)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are growing calls for Walt Disney World to change the theme of its popular log flume ride Splash Mountain.

The attraction is based on the 1946 Disney film “Song of the South," which has been criticized for its stereotypes of black people.

1946: The Disney animated movie "Song of the South" premieres in Atlanta, Georgia. The film, based on the "Uncle Remus" stories by Joel Chandler Harris, features live actors as Uncle Remus tells the folk tales of Br'er Rabbit and his friends, who
1946: The Disney animated movie "Song of the South" premieres in Atlanta, Georgia. The film, based on the "Uncle Remus" stories by Joel Chandler Harris, features live actors as Uncle Remus tells the folk tales of Br'er Rabbit and his friends, who (Walt Disney Productions)

If you haven’t heard of the film, you’re not alone. The movie has been removed from all viewing platforms and was not included on Disney+.

Splash Mountain follows happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” All the while, Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit Br’er Rabbit. The cruise ends with a 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch.

The film features Disney’s iconic tune “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”.

Numerous petitions have popped up online recently, CNN reports, calling for Disney to remove all mentions of the movie from the attraction.

One idea bouncing around social media is a total theme change to the ride -- and fans are looking to Disney’s film “The Princess and the Frog”.

Disney’s 2009 film about a frog prince wanting to be human again was the first Disney film to feature a black princess and the last to feature traditional hand-drawn animation.

One Disney fan went to Twitter to exhibit his concept for a “Princess and the Frog” themed ride.

As of Thursday, over 8,000 people signed a Change.org petition to retheme the attraction.

The attraction is located at both Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland in California.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: