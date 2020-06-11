Police search for missing Winter Springs man

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing Winter Springs man who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week, according to police.

Winter Springs police said 32-year-old Nebojsa Spiric was last seen leaving his home around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, when he said he was going to a friend’s house. He was reported missing around 2:50 a.m. the next day, police said.

At that time, he was wearing black athletic shorts and a light gray T-shirt and was carrying a blue drawstring-style backpack, according to a description from police. Authorities said they have since learned that a gun is now missing from Spiric’s home.

Spiric is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown balding hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said Spiric is typically in good health and is known as a “working family man.”

Anyone with information on Spiric’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000.