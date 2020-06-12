Florida representatives push to make Pulse nightclub a National Memorial Site

ORLANDO, Fla. – Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, of Florida, announced Friday that he is submitting legislation to establish the Pulse nightclub as a federally recognized National Memorial Site.

The legislation was a combined effort between Soto, along with Florida Representatives Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings.

The bill will be brought to the House floor for a vote by the end of June, according to a news release.

The announcement comes on the fourth year following the tragic shooting.

“I am pleased to announce that Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has committed to bringing our bill to the House Floor for a vote before the end of June. Given the Pulse Remembrance Ceremony today, supporters may take some solace in this latest development during this time of mourning, reflection and unity,” Soto said in a statement.

The bill grants a federal designation honoring the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016, as well as the survivors, first responders and the entire Central Florida community.

According to a new release, the legislation passed by unanimous consent on March 11 in the House Committee on Natural Resources.

To view the legislation, click or tap here.