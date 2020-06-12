Florida’s Fourth Estate: How to talk to your kids about race

The death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody, has sparked a national conversation on race and what it means to be black in America.

Some people are having frank conversations with family, friends and coworkers.

But what happens when our kids start asking questions? How do we tell them the truth without igniting fear?

Ginger and Matt speak with a psychotherapist Dr. Annette Nunez about how to talk to your kids about race and when that conversation should or should not happen.

