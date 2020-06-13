4 people shot, including 5-year-old at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 5-year-old and three others injured.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Windsor Cove Apartment complex.

Officials said two adults were hospitalized for treatment and a third injured adult did not have to go to the hospital.

All injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The fourth victim was a 5-year-old girl who was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was released from the hospital Saturday and into the custody of relatives who do not live at the apartment complex, investigators said.

“The subjects involved in the violence were known to each other,” officials said.

Detectives are currently determining what happened and the next steps to take.

