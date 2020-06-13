Shooting in I-Drive parking lot leaves one man dead

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, the shooting occurred in a parking lot on International Drive early Saturday morning.

Officers said that 26-year-old D’quan Prentice was taken to a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Prentice was pronounced deceased by officials, according to a news release.

Prentice was linked to the shooting scene on International Drive, authorities said.

“As this investigation is active and ongoing, there are no other details to release at this time,” officers said.