Report: Suspect drove on sidewalks, repeatedly crashed during pursuit that caused patrol car to flip

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new report released Monday details a high-speed pursuit that included the suspect driving on sidewalks, running red lights and hitting multiple vehicles before causing a patrol vehicle to overturn with an officer inside, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the incident began around 5:10 p.m. Saturday when someone spotted a wanted suspect, 26-year-old Devonte Smokes, in a Chevrolet near Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and North Adams Street.

A traffic stop was attempted but Smokes refused to pull over and instead he sped up to avoid the officers, records show.

A pursuit was authorized and during it, police said Smokes topped speeds of 100 mph, drove erratically, ran red lights and stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, drove on sidewalks, sped through neighborhoods, nearly struck a bicyclist and sped off after hitting three separate vehicles.

Devonte Smokes (Volusia County Jail)

On Nova Road near Sixth Street, a K-9 officer’s patrol vehicle flipped over as he was trying to avoid a crash with Smokes, according to the affidavit. The officer and his K-9, who were both in the car, are OK, police said.

Records show Smokes continued fleeing after that until he eventually came to a stop on Eugene Black Street and was taken into custody.

Police said they found 1.9 grams of cocaine and 4.2 grams of MDMA in his vehicle.

Contributed photo (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Smokes was taken to a hospital to be treated for head and chest pain before he went to jail, according to the report.

He was initially wanted in connection with a shooting in which a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA and driving without a license. Records show he’s also facing charges from other agencies that investigated the three hit-and-run crashes that occurred during the pursuit.