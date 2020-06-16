Man shot while driving near Apopka
Driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries
APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot late Monday while driving in Orange County, according to deputies.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. at Fudge and Hermit Smith roads near Apopka.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information, including details about what led to the shooting or the suspected shooter, has been released.
