Florida health officer wants people to wear a mask when going to a bar

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Health Officer for the Orange County Department of Health wants people to wear a mask when they go to a bar to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“You have to drink and you have to socialize, and we are not against that, that should happen. If you are not drinking, put your facemask back on,” Dr. Raul Pino said.

Dr. Pino said one bar in Orange County was linked to 20 COVID-19 cases over a couple of nights.

He said the bar was crowded and two of the employees at this bar have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We know no one was wearing masks,” Dr. Pino said.

He said this is an important message for young people because they may visit a family member who is in the high-risk category.

Coronavirus cases in Orange County are up 202 percent from the week before, according to Dr. Pino.

On Monday, Dr. Pino said six people were on ventilators and 70 people were hospitalized outside of the intensive care unit in Orange County.

More than 2,780 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health reports there are 55 new deaths from COVID-19 since June 15.

The state now has a total of 80,109 cases of coronavirus.

Health officials report 12,206 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 in Florida.

The DOH reports 2,993 people have died from coronavirus in Florida.