OIA executive provides clarity after governor’s COVID-19 statement on airport workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Executive Phil Brown released a statement Wednesday saying the governor’s statement noting 260 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Orlando International Airport is incorrect.

In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said those workers tested positive for the coronavirus after nearly 500 employees were tested.

“(An) Airport in Central Florida had a couple of cases, they did the contract tracing. They looked (at) almost 500 workers (and) 260 people working close together were positive, 52 percent positivity rate on that one,” DeSantis said.

According to Brown’s statement, of the 500 airport workers tested for coronavirus, only two had positive results. Brown adds those 500 workers were tested within a three-day period.

“In discussion with Dr. Raul Pino, the Public Health Director for Orange County, it appears that is the extent of the results from those 500 tests. That would calculate to be a 0.4% positivity rate for COVID-19 for those 500 tests,” Brown’s statement reads.

To provide clarity to the figures presented by Gov. DeSantis, Brown also addressed the number of workers who have tested positive overall.

Between mid-March and through June 6 there were 132 employees of all the airlines, rental car companies, the Transportation Security Administration and the Aviation Authority that tested positive, according to the statement.

Another 128 people that tested positive were not airport employees but were traceable connections to the workers that tested positive for COVID-19. These figures were presented by Dr. Pino and his public health team, according to Brown.

For clarification, the two figures together mean 260 people tested positive for COVID-19 had some connection to OIA whether a visitor, traveler or worker.

“To put it in perspective, the 132 airport employees represent 0.6% of the estimated 22,000 badged employees that work at MCO and those infections occurred over a period of roughly 2.5 months,” Brown said in his statement, disputing the governor’s comments.

“I hope this information clarifies what can be a confusing mix of data for the traveling public. We continue to work with all of our health department officials to ensure all is being done to keep the traveling public and our employees safe at Orlando International Airport,” he said.