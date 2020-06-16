260 workers test positive for COVID-19 at a Central Florida airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 workers at a Central Florida airport have tested positive for the coronavirus after nearly 500 employees were tested.

He did not share which airport it was.

“Airport in Central Florida had a couple of cases, they did the contract tracing. They looked almost 500 workers, 260 people working close together were positive, 52 percent positivity rate on that one,” DeSantis said.

More than 2,780 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Florida on Tuesday and Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to share the latest update on the virus at 5 p.m. tonight.

The state reports more than 80,100 people have tested positive from COVID-19 and 2,993 people have died from coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health reports 5.5 percent of people taking a COVID-19 test have tested positive for the virus.

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has gone up since May 17.

Dr. Raul Pino with the Department of Health said coronavirus cases in Orange County are up 202 percent from the week before.

In Orange County, Dr. Pino said six people were on ventilators and 70 people were hospitalized outside of the intensive care unit.

The median age for people testing positive for COVID-19 is 46.