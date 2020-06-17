Sheriff looking to hire crossing guards throughout Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for qualified individuals to work as substitute crossing guards in various locations throughout the county.

The crossing guard positions would be located in Lakeland, Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Davenport.

According to officials, the substitute should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

Anyone interested in applying for a position in Lakeland, Bartow, or Fort Meade should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at (863) 534-7300 ext. 108.

Anyone interested in applying for a position in Haines City or Davenport, contact Supervisor Courtney Connell at (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

“School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school,” officials said.