Another big winner: Winter Springs man wins $1 million with scratch-off game

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Several Central Floridians have been lucky lately winning big prizes on scratch-off games.

Ramzi Abdullah, 45, won the $1 million prize on the $5,000,000 Luck Scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The Winter Springs man chose to claim his prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Abdullah purchased the winning scratch-off game from the Geneva Food & Feed at 210 Avenue C in Geneva.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

This $20 scratch-off launched in September 2019 and has a 1 in 2.97 odds of winning, according to lottery officials.