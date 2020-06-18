91ºF

Another big winner: Winter Springs man wins $1 million with scratch-off game

Winning ticket purchased in Geneva

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Several Central Floridians have been lucky lately winning big prizes on scratch-off games.

Ramzi Abdullah, 45, won the $1 million prize on the $5,000,000 Luck Scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The Winter Springs man chose to claim his prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

Abdullah purchased the winning scratch-off game from the Geneva Food & Feed at 210 Avenue C in Geneva.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

This $20 scratch-off launched in September 2019 and has a 1 in 2.97 odds of winning, according to lottery officials.

