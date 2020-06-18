80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Florida to allow early mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 concerns, report says

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, Ron DeSantis, Florida, Elections, Vote 2020, Politics, Health
FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors are launching a $59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the party's base during a global pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors are launching a $59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November, a step many Democrats view as crucial to turning out the party's base during a global pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Since COVID-19 first made its way to the state, the pandemic has caused upheaval for plans made and those yet to be set in stone.

With 2020 an election year, talk about safety surrounding voting in summer and fall has been a point of contention for lawmakers and voters.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that would allow some flexibility under state law for elections supervisors to begin processing mail-in ballots earlier than the law would typically allow, according to the Miami Herald.

The state has 67 local elections offices, many of which have been sounding the alarm for months, asking the governor for guidance as to how residents could vote without risking their health to do so.

Under his order, DeSantis set forth policies that would help keep state employees in their home counties, preventing them from traveling to other areas and possibly bringing COVID-19 with them. DeSantis said he hoped this provision would help alleviate potential staffing shortages while prompting officials to find effective ways to enforce social distancing and allowing for sanitizing between voters.

“I find that the strict application of some provisions of the Florida Election Code may prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the COVID-19 emergency,” DeSantis said in the order.

Voting will be held in August and in November in Florida.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: