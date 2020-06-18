Summer workouts for OCPS student-athletes and band members to begin in July

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Student-athletes and band members who participate in fall sports for Orange County Public Schools will return for summer workouts on July 6, according to school officials.

School officials said a call was sent with the new information to parents and guardians of the high school students on Thursday.

The following activities are set to start workouts on July 6:

Bowling

Cheerleading

Cross country

Football

Golf

Swimming and Diving

Girls volleyball

Band

School officials asked parents to watch for additional information about the workouts from principals, coaches, and or band directors.

Athletes had their spring season cut short in the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.