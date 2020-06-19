Orange County extends COVID-19 testing in Apopka, Zellwood neighborhoods

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Orange County are extending testing in the Apopka and Zellwood areas next week and will be giving a packet of free face masks and hand sanitizer to each person tested.

There are no criteria that needs to be met in order to be tested.

Officials said online appointments are required and individuals must be an Orange County resident and at least 18 years of age.

All testing sites will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 22: Farmworkers Association of Florida 1264 Apopka Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703 To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/FarmworkerAssociation

June 22 - 25: Legacy Middle School 11398 Lake Underhill Rd., Orlando, FL 32825 To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/LegacyMiddle

June 23: John Bridges Community Center 445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703 To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/JohnBridges

June 24 - 25: Neighborhood Center for Families/Zellwood 6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798 To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/Zellwood



For more information on these sites and other testing sites in Orange County, visit, www.ocfl.net/covid19.