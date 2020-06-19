81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Orange County extends COVID-19 testing in Apopka, Zellwood neighborhoods

4 locations offering testing

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Health, Virus, Pandemic, Orange County, Apopka, Zellwood
Graphic courtesy Orange County Government
Graphic courtesy Orange County Government (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Orange County are extending testing in the Apopka and Zellwood areas next week and will be giving a packet of free face masks and hand sanitizer to each person tested.

There are no criteria that needs to be met in order to be tested.

Officials said online appointments are required and individuals must be an Orange County resident and at least 18 years of age.

All testing sites will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • June 22: Farmworkers Association of Florida
  • June 22 - 25: Legacy Middle School
  • June 23: John Bridges Community Center
  • June 24 - 25: Neighborhood Center for Families/Zellwood

For more information on these sites and other testing sites in Orange County, visit, www.ocfl.net/covid19.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: