Possible robbery victim shot, killed in Cocoa, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Friday morning during a possible robbery attempt in unincorporated Cocoa, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Ackley Road at 1:38 a.m. where they found a male victim inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been the target of a robbery attempt.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the victim’s name or age.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this death investigation is asked to call Agent Tom Case at 321-633- 8413 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.