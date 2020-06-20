Restaurants and bars temporarily close as COVID-19 cases rise in Orlando area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several restaurants and bars have temporarily closed as coronavirus cases go up in the Orlando area.

Will’s Pub is closing after a patron tested positive for COVID-19, according to the bar.

Lil’ Indie’s and Dirty Laundry will also be closed.

Each facility will be properly cleaned and sanitized.

Staff from Will’s Pub, Lil’ Indie’s, and Dirty Laundry are also getting tested for the virus.

A Facebook post from Lil Indie’s shows employees will not be allowed back to work until they have a test result showing they are safe to do so.

The Matador announced on Facebook an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The rest of the employees are getting tested now. The Matador is closed until further notice, crews will continue sanitizing and cleaning the bar.

The Guesthouse is temporarily closing out of caution as COVID-19 cases go up in Orange County.

Each Lazy Moon Pizza location is temporarily closed after a University location employee tested positive for the virus. Both stores will go through professional sterilization, according to the restaurant.

Lazy Moon will reopen on Monday and it will be for takeout and delivery only.