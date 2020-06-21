At least one dead, one seriously hurt following graduation party shooting in Rockledge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting that took place late Saturday where a number of teens turned out for a graduation party in Rockledge, police reported.

Police continued to sort through the scene through Sunday morning.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.

The deadly shooting was the third reported homicide to take place in Central Brevard in less than four days, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

The latest incident was reported after several shots interrupted the celebration about 11:30 p.m. at the Rockledge Villas Apartment clubhouse at 1525 Fiske Boulevard.

"This was a graduation type of party," said Rockledge Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth at the scene.

“It started earlier in the evening. Sometime around 11:30 p.m. things went way south and they had a shooting,” Seyferth said.

Police reported that several partygoers ran from the site, with many seen by officers standing along the road as patrol cars from Rockledge and Cocoa, along with ambulances arrived. Police said CPR was used in an attempt to revive one of the shooting victims. The condition of the second person was not immediately known.

Crime scene tape was then roped around the vicinity of the building. Seyferth said detectives were working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The victims' names were not immediately released. However several social media posts discussed the shooting and displayed photos of the victims within hours of the incident.

Detectives continued to interview witnesses through early Sunday.

The shooting death was the latest homicide to take place leading up to Father's Day weekend.

Friday, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting that left one man dead on Friday in Central Brevard County west of Cocoa.

Investigators suspect a robbery was the motive. On Wednesday, three people were shot - including a 19-year-old former Cocoa High School student who died - in a shootout on Merritt Island following a dispute over a gambling debt involving dice. No arrests were made in either case.

The investigation into the Rockledge shooting is ongoing.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported on this story.