Businesses in downtown Orlando adapting to face mask requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. – “I think the message has gotten across all of the county areas, and even in Osceola and Seminole; they know, if they’re coming to Orange County, it’s required,” said Roger Wall.

Roger Wall is the owner of Embassy Irish Bar on Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

News 6 asked him if he would be turning away people who are not complying with the executive order, which requires a face covering to be worn in public.

“There’s no need, we have masks available here,” Wall said.

He said, for the most part, people seem to be complying with the executive order that went into effect Saturday. “They’ve been very good all day,” Wall said.

While Wall’s bar is open, another bar owner made the decision to close.

Will Walker is the owner of three bars in Orlando: Will’s Pub, Iil Indies and Dirty Laundry.

He said, on Friday, they found out that one of their patrons at Will’s Pub late Thursday night, had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were lucky enough to where we knew everyone that we saw this person come in contact with, so we immediately reached out to them,” Walker said.

Walker said he has temporarily closed all three bars, and is having all of his employees get tested.

