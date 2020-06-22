93ºF

Bicyclist fatally hit by truck near Wekiva Trail, trooper say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A cyclist died Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 72-year-old was hit by a truck in Longwood.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. near Hunt Club Boulevard and Wekiva Trail.

The driver of a pickup truck struck the cyclists after the 72-year-old attempted to change into the left lane and traveled into the direct path of the truck, according to the crash report.

The cyclist was hit by the front right of the truck and later died at the hospital, trooper said.

FHP has not yet released the name of the 72-year-old.

The crash remains under investigation.

