Florida man arrested after sweep finds 7 types of illicit drugs, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after police say he was in possession of seven different types of illicit drugs, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment along 1411 Spain St. Wednesday with a warrant to target the sales of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

When officers arrived at the home, they found and seized “48 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 10 grams of cannabis, 17 oxycodone pills and $2,191 in cash,” according to a news release.

Officers arrested Steven Laron Eaddy, 45, who lives at the apartment on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of oxycodone, records showed. Eaddy was booked at the Brevard County Jail.