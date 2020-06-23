Man found dead in Orange County home in hit-and-run investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead in the home of the 8300 block of Cascade Oaks Drive while deputies and Orlando Police were investigating a hit-and-run crash, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was found injured and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as well, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers with the Orlando Police responded to the home because a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash was registered to the address.

The names of people involved in the incident have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.