Orlando commissioners take a hard look at how law enforcement police the community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The killing of George Floyd has sparked weeks of street protests against police brutality across the country, including here in Central Florida.

The civil unrest has thrust police oversight back into the spotlight. In Orlando, Commissioners Regina Hill and Bakari Burns met with community members virtually for a town hall meeting centered around racial injustice and accountability.

“A lot of things that we’re discussing are structural and for the long-term and a lot of things we’re discussing take time,” Burns said.

Hill responded to questions geared at taking a hard look at how law enforcement police the community.

“I do believe that all voices need to be represented not the voices of some but voices that are also on the ground,” Hill said.

The discussion reignited the conversation about Orlando’s nine-member citizens review board and police oversight in response to police brutality. Hill said there must be limitations to the board’s authority.

“At this time I would not be able to support everyday citizens being able to terminate our police officers and do independent investigations,” Hill said.

A few miles away in neighboring Seminole County, Longwood has been discussing the formation of a citizens advisory board proposed by local attorney JP Gilbert.

“This isn’t a board to condemn the Longwood police department, it is just to give citizen oversight of the department should any claims of misconduct or excessive force come up,” Hill said.

Gilbert said a push for transparency and independent civilian oversight is enough to convince Longwood officials it is a necessary move.

“I think we’re getting some pushback on how independent that looks and what powers that would look like,” Gilbert said.

In the coming weeks, Gilbert hopes language will be drafted about adopting a citizens’ review board. Meantime, he said city leaders are reviewing his proposal.