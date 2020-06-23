Osceola County schools cancel graduation ceremonies as Florida sees spike in coronavirus cases

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School District canceled all traditional graduation ceremonies, saying the decision was made to help keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremonies were originally postponed for the week of July 6.

“The district had postponed graduations traditionally held in May in hopes that health and safety conditions as a result of COVID-19 had improved. Unfortunately, that has not occurred,” the district said in a press release.

This is the third time the district has adjusted graduation plans. In that period, the number of coronavirus cases detected in Florida has surpassed 100,000. Public health officials reporting Osceola County has seen more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests come back positive, with at least 23 people dying due to complications with the virus.

The district says individual high schools are making plans to honor the 4,500 new graduates across the county.

“Our high school principals have developed new plans to celebrate our graduates on a smaller scale to ensure the health and safety of all involved. I understand that many will be disappointed with the cancellation of graduations, and I share your disappointment, but we are working to make the best of an ever-changing situation,” said Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace.

“If there is one thing that comes from the obstacles our graduating class has faced this year, it will be resilience in the face of adversity.”

Graduates, parents and loved ones are encouraged to check their school’s websites for celebration plans.