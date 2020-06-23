Rollover crash causes backup on South Goldenrod Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is badly hurt after a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles slowed traffic in Orange County Tuesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on South Goldenrod Road and Silver Pointe Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Authorities said multiple vehicles were involved and one overturned but no drivers were trapped.

One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

OCFR said Highway Patrol Troopers also responded to the scene with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.