Tropical Storm Dolly becomes fourth named storm of the year

Storm spins toward Nova Scotia

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Dolly has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm from a subtropical depression Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. as it swirled toward Nova Scotia. The latest NHC advisory says the storm has maximum sustained winds around 45 mph with higher gusts as it spins off the northeast coast of the United States. It is not expected to impact Florida.

The system is expected to become a post-tropical storm Wednesday, according to the NHC.

