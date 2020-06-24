List of Brevard restaurants, bars closed due to uptick in coronavirus cases

After briefly reopening, several Brevard restaurants and bars have had to close up shop because of the coronavirus pandemic. As restrictions have lifted — Florida is now in Phase 2 of Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening plan — the return to normal hasn't been easy.

The following Brevard restaurants have closed because of COVID-19 or matters COVID-related, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

4th Street Fillin Station, 382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931: The restaurant will remain closed until June 24 out of an abundance of caution while all employees get tested for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.

“Although we have gone above and beyond in taking every safety precaution recommended by the CDC to keep our team and guests safe, there is a growing concern among our team. Collectively, we are concerned for the safety and well-being of not only our team members but for everyone who comes through our doors,” the post read. “Therefore, we have decided that all of our staff must be tested and receive negative test results before returning to work. In order to allow for our entire team to be thoroughly tested, and considering the time it takes to get test results back, we have made the decision to close our doors for roughly two weeks as of today, Wednesday, June 24.”

Cryderman’s, 401 Florida Ave., Cocoa, and 401 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne: Both locations have closed to “test all employees to adequately monitor the safety of our restaurant,” according to owner Chad Cryderman.

Crying Monk, 333 King St. Cocoa: After “one confirmed positive result within the reach of our establishment,” the relatively new bar and restaurant was temporarily closed. “We must take this time to mandate that all of our employees get the COVID-19 testing completed. No one will return to work until their results are proven negative,” the proprietors wrote June 22. Visit thecryingmonk.com.

• Irashiai 2 Japanese Bistro, 4870 Babcock St. NE, Palm Bay: The respected ramen specialist, having required all employees to be tested for coronavirus, is temporarily closed.

Kelsey’s Pizzeria, 1954 U.S. 1, Rockledge: Kelsey’s closed June 22 “out of an abundance of caution” and will reopen, according to its manager, as soon as all employees receive test results. Visit kelseyspizzeria.com.

Fiesta Azteca locations — 850 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne; 3194 W. New Haven Ave., West Melbourne, 6775 N. Wickham Road, Suntree; and La Fiesta, 7802 N. Atlantic Ave., Cape Canaveral — will be closed until further notice “to clean and disinfect.” Visit fiestaazteca.com.

• Off the Traxx Sports Bar & Grille, 918 E, New Haven Ave., Melbourne: “We are aware of at least one employee that has tested positive and ... out of an abundance of caution for our guests, staff and community,” the business closed June 20, its proprietors posted to Facebook. An “enhanced sanitation process” is underway and the restaurant will reopen when appropriate.

Olive Tree Greek Grill, 2270 Town Center, The Avenue Viera: After a single employee tested positive for the virus, its owners shut down the restaurant until further notice, owners reported on Facebook. All other employees have been tested and received negative results. Visit olivetreegreekgrill.com.