Orange County expands requirements to give more small businesses CARES Act grants

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders have expanded the requirements so that more small business owners can apply for a CARES Act grant.

As of Tuesday evening, the county decided to allow small businesses that have already received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of $50,000 or less and small businesses with up to 100 employees to apply for the $10,000 grant, provided using money from the federal CARES Act designed to provide financial relief due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, small business could have no more than 25 employees and needed to not have already received a PPP loan in order to be eligible for the grant.

A county spokesperson said the CARES Act website is in the process of being updated to reflect the new changes.

Funding is available for 6,500 small businesses in Orange County to receive $10,000 grants that do not need to be paid back. Records show that thus far, 1,000 grants have been distributed. All in all, 4,482 small business owners have successfully submitted applications. Of those, 1,933 have been denied.

Small business owners interested in applying can click here.