Osceola County deputies ask for public’s help in identifying armed 7-Eleven robbery suspects

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who committed an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven gas station.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven located at 6070 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Monday just before 4 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Deputies said three males entered the business, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. Officials said the suspects fled the area on foot, but it’s unknown if they left in a vehicle.

“Anyone who can identify the suspects or with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 dollars,” officials wrote in a news release.