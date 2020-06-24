95ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Osceola County deputies ask for public’s help in identifying armed 7-Eleven robbery suspects

$1,000 offered for information in the case

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Osceola County, Crime
Photos courtesy Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Photos courtesy Osceola County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who committed an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven gas station.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven located at 6070 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Monday just before 4 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Deputies said three males entered the business, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. Officials said the suspects fled the area on foot, but it’s unknown if they left in a vehicle.

Posted by Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

“Anyone who can identify the suspects or with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 dollars,” officials wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: