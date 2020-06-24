Tracking the weekly hospitalizations in Florida from COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – June 23: The DOH reports 13,325 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,119 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

The chart featured in this story shows the new hospitalizations reported each day. Users can click on each bar for more details and the user can toggle on and off each data category by clicking on individual buttons.

June 16: The DOH reports 12,206 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,021 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

June 9: The DOH reports 11,185 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 773 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

June 2: The DOH reports 10,412 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 988 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

May 25: The DOH reports 9,424 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,120 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

May 18: The DOH reports 8,304 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,080 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

May 11: The DOH reports 7,224 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,105 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

May 4: The DOH reports 6,119 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,109 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

April 27: The DOH reports 5,010 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,010 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

April 20: The DOH reports 4,000 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,159 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

April 13: The DOH reports 2,841 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 1,131 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

April 6: The DOH reports 1,710 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 995 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

March 30: The DOH reports 715 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19. Health officials report there were 509 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.

March 23: The DOH reports 209 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19.

More than 100,000 coronavirus tests have come back positive in Florida. On June 23. the Florida Department of Health had reported more than 13,300 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.