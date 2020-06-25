89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Another Central Floridian scratches their way to $1 million

$5 ticket purchased in Orange City

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Money, Volusia County, Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off Game
photo

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – To win lottery money you have to play the lottery, and it seems many Central Floridians are scratching their way to millions of dollars lately.

Next on the list of winners is Steven Lai, 59, who claimed the $1 million top prize on the 50X Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The Volusia County man took the one-time, lump-sum payment of $805,000, according to officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Orange City Shell at 855 South Volusia Avenue in Orange City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game, which launched in January 2019, has a 1 in 4.19 odds of winning, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: