Florida man calls probation officer, threatens to blow up probation office after missing appointment, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after he called his probation officer and threatened to blow up the probations office, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

On Wednesday, a probation officer with the CBPD received a call on his cellphone from a restricted number, and when he answered the call, a male voice stated that “at eight o’clock, he was going to blow up the probations office,” a report read. The caller repeated the statement to the officer twice then hung up.

At that point, the probation officer who received the call notified his supervisor and the office was evacuated due to the threat. Both the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Joint Terrorism Taskforce was called to investigate the threats.

A K9 team was called in to conduct a sweep of the probation office. Investigators said they were able to trace the restricted number that placed the call back to the registered phone of Juan Christian, 38, according to police.

Christian was scheduled to appear at the probations office that day for a routine drug test but did not show.

Officers called Christian and requested that he meet them at his home along Carolina Avenue in reference to him missing his probation appointment.

When Christian met with officers, he admitted to making the bomb threat “because he did not want to go to his appointment and have his probation violated,” a report read.

Christian was arrested on charges of the false report of a bomb and violation of probation, Brevard County Jail records show. He is being held without bond.