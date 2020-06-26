2 people arrested in Fairview Shores homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested in the Fairview Shores homicide, according to Orlando Police.

Kathryn Klein and Lakari Miller are facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Fairview Shores Drive around 7 p.m. and found Alexander Dillon Hwang Jones with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Jones was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.