American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1

Like the idea of an empty middle seat when you start flying again? Don't get used to it.

A number of airlines are starting to open up that middle seat.

American Airlines is the latest saying Friday they'll be booking middle seats starting July 1.

Since April, half of them have been blocked in the name of social distancing, but the company expects more people to be flying soon, so those seats will open back up.

They'll let you know ahead of time that you're booked next to someone though that way you can choose a more open flight if you'd like.

The airline noted there are still safety measures in place like more cleaning and mandatory face masks for passengers and crew.

United and Spirit already made the move to book flights to capacity, with United's CEO saying there's no such thing as social distancing on a plane.

There are some holdouts though: Southwest, Delta and JetBlue are still blocking middle seats or restricting the number of seats for sale on each flight.