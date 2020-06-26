CVS opens new COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida

CVS Pharmacy announced Thursday that COVID-19 testing sites would be coming to 38 of its Florida locations, two of which opened locally in Central Florida.

“The opening of these new sites reflects the company’s commitment to meeting ongoing demand for testing, as well as expanding testing capacity to respond to a surge in new COVID-19 cases,” officials with CVS said in a news release.

The self-swab tests are available to those meeting the Center for Disease Contol and Prevention’s criteria for COVID-19 symptoms, in addition to state and age guidelines, according to a news release. Anyone wishing to be tested must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

[TIMELINE: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

At all test sites, patients are required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the proper location where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly, according to CVS officials.

CVS sends test samples to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results are available in approximately three days.

The CVS locations opened Thursday in Central Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 5010 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813

CVS Pharmacy, 3212 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.