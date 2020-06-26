Drive-by celebration held for teen fighting cancer for 3rd time

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seemed everyone wanted to be a part of Jayson Gerken’s drive-by 17th birthday celebration.

Pastor Ken Green of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and more than two dozen church members gathered in a parking lot along Alafaya Trail in Orlando for the celebration.

“He’s the type of guy who has this resilient spirit, always upbeat,” Pastor Green said.

The birthday celebration was dreamt up by 11-year-old Faith Green in honor of Gerken who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme on March 23.

“I was like, ‘well what can we do for him, and I was like a drive-by’,” Green said.

Around 6 p.m. Lake Turnberry Circle was filled with unexpected traffic. The birthday procession of cars was decorated with balloons, signs, and the sound of car horns blared down the street meant to bring joy to the 17-year-old.

“This was a good change, that really made my day, which hasn’t happened in a while,” Gerken said.

It’s hard enough making sure you stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic but imagine battling stage 4 spinal cord cancer at the same time.

“The pandemic hit the same time I got diagnosed, which was a blessing in a way,” Gerken said.

One by one, his friends and family dubbed team Jaydawg shouted from their vehicles as they delivered smiles and presents.

Surviving cancer is not easy, doing it once was tough, but the two-time survivor said he plans to courageously defeat the disease again.

“I have done it once, I can do it again, that has happened multiple times now,” he said.

Gerken said he is dealing with numerous symptoms but is remaining positive. He said he is treated with chemotherapy.