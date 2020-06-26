Malabar Fire Department reports COVID-19 case

MALABAR, Fla. – The Malabar Fire Department posted a notice Friday that “one or more” of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Given the news, employees will undergo testing, additional decontamination will take place for facilities and equipment and members will be required to wear additional personal protective equipment while on shift.

“While none of the members of the Department were showing signs or symptoms of illness at the prior council meeting on June 15th, 2020 and social distancing efforts were in place, we felt it was necessary to notify as many people as possible that may have come into contact with Fire Department Staff or others in attendance of the meeting or subsequently,” the notice read.

Anyone concerned about possible exposure can get tested for free, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eastern Florida State College.

First responders across Central Florida have reported contracting the deadly respiratory illness.

At the Orlando Fire Department alone, 86 people have tested positive.