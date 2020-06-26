Nonprofit distributing 2,000 bags of food at Camping World Stadium

Organizers with the ReachBack Foundation are giving away thousands of bags of food Friday at Camping World Stadium.

The food pantry opened Friday morning and organizers say they plan to hand out up to 2,000 bags of food.

Cars were already lined up hours before the 10 a.m. event was to begin.

The event lasts until all the supplies are handed out.

Long line at Camping World stadium for a big good giveaway by nonprofit Reachback Foundation. Organizer tells me they are giving out about 2,000 bags. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ntXEggKo5y — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 26, 2020

Anyone hoping to pick up some of the supplies can head to 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando.