Nonprofit distributing 2,000 bags of food at Camping World Stadium

Food pantry lasts until all supplies are gone

The ReachBack Foundation food pantry at Camping World Stadium on June 26, 2020. (Image: Ezzy Castro/WKMG)
Organizers with the ReachBack Foundation are giving away thousands of bags of food Friday at Camping World Stadium.

The food pantry opened Friday morning and organizers say they plan to hand out up to 2,000 bags of food.

Cars were already lined up hours before the 10 a.m. event was to begin.

The event lasts until all the supplies are handed out.

Anyone hoping to pick up some of the supplies can head to 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando.

