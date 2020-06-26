Orange County answers voters’ questions ahead of 2020 election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County's supervisor of elections is answering questions about the 2020 elections ahead of a voter registration phone bank on Monday.

During an interview with News 6, Bill Cowles said workers at his office have been making preparations for the all-day phone bank dedicated to helping people get registered to vote.

“Our whole goal is to make sure the voter is ready to participate in the process,” Cowles said. “It will help us get you the information you need to know for the election.”

Cowles said his office has access to Florida's voter database, which means volunteers will be prepared to assist anyone throughout the state.

[RELATED: News 6 hosts voter registration phone bank]

"In some cases, we can make changes over the phone with the voter giving us identifying information to make sure we have the right voter," Cowles said. "Then, there are other requirements where it has to be done on a voter registration form."

As with any election year, voters have the option to cast their ballot in person through early voting or on election day. They also may request a vote-by-mail ballot.

"If you're not comfortable going out in person, vote by mail is the way you can participate in the process," Cowles said.

With heightened coronavirus concerns, there will be safety measures in place for in-person voting, such as social distancing, plastic dividers and hand sanitizing stations.

"We've put all these things into play. We want to protect the voter (and) we want to protect the poll workers," Cowles said.

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18 and the general election will be held Nov. 3. The deadlines to register for those votes are July 20 and Oct. 5, respectively.

For those with internet access, voter registration can be done online at registertovoteflorida.gov.

The voter registration phone bank is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

To call News 6′s phone bank on Monday, just dial 407-836-VOTE (8683).