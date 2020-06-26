Orange County asking you to ‘Do Your Part’ to limit spread of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has launched a regional campaign to encourage residents and businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The “Safer, Stronger, Together” campaign is being spread on social media accounts from the county.

The campaign was announced during Mayor Demings’ State of The County.

“If we mask-up, we can prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in our community. We need to model and lead by example, hold ourselves accountable and positively reinforce those who are doing it right." #DoYourPartORL @VisitOrlando @ORLPartnership More info: https://t.co/ZKElXZwkZ2. pic.twitter.com/UMaGu1nJHB — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) June 26, 2020

The county is asking businesses to continue:

Having hand sanitizer available

Have employees wear face coverings

Have employees practice good hygiene

Follow social distancing and capacity guidelines

Follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting

Train employees on COVID-19 safety procedures

😷RETWEET TO WIN A FREE #DoYourPartORL MASK!🧡



5 winners TBA today at 4 p.m. EST.



Learn how you can help #DoYourPartORL: https://t.co/KvYrw4VAYO.



Eligible participants must RT this message, follow @OrangeCoFL and be 18+ years of age.



Contest info: https://t.co/Ji2s9rFgbs. pic.twitter.com/l3sv56nh8h — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 26, 2020

The county is asking residents to:

Washing or sanitizing their hands before entering a business

Wearing a mask

Follow social distancing guidelines

Stay at home if they are sick, have a fever or show any symptoms of COVID-19

Residents are asked to not have physical contact with staff and other guests

Use a credit or debit card whenever possible at the business

Florida officials made the decision on Friday to prohibit the consumption of alcohol at bars.

Earlier this week a bar near the University of Central Florida had its liquor license suspended after the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an executive order against the establishment.

DBPR said 13 employees and 28 patrons of the The Knight’s Pub tested positive for coronavirus.

As of June 26, more than 7,800 people in Orange County have tested positive for the virus.