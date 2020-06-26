95ºF

Orange County asking you to ‘Do Your Part’ to limit spread of COVID-19

Mayor Jerry Demings launches regional campaign with businesses and residents

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has launched a regional campaign to encourage residents and businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The “Safer, Stronger, Together” campaign is being spread on social media accounts from the county.

The campaign was announced during Mayor Demings’ State of The County.

The county is asking businesses to continue:

  • Having hand sanitizer available
  • Have employees wear face coverings
  • Have employees practice good hygiene
  • Follow social distancing and capacity guidelines
  • Follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting
  • Train employees on COVID-19 safety procedures

The county is asking residents to:

  • Washing or sanitizing their hands before entering a business
  • Wearing a mask
  • Follow social distancing guidelines
  • Stay at home if they are sick, have a fever or show any symptoms of COVID-19
  • Residents are asked to not have physical contact with staff and other guests
  • Use a credit or debit card whenever possible at the business

Florida officials made the decision on Friday to prohibit the consumption of alcohol at bars.

Earlier this week a bar near the University of Central Florida had its liquor license suspended after the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an executive order against the establishment.

DBPR said 13 employees and 28 patrons of the The Knight’s Pub tested positive for coronavirus.

As of June 26, more than 7,800 people in Orange County have tested positive for the virus.

