Video: K9 helps locate missing boy with disabilities in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – K9 Holmes with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was able to quickly find a missing, endangered child Friday.

According to a news release, deputies were alerted that a 13-year-old boy with disabilities had run away from his home in Palm Coast.

FCSO deputies along with K-9 Holmes responded to the area to conduct a search for the missing child.

“A pillowcase was retrieved from the child’s bedroom as a scent article and K-9 Holmes was able to track the child’s scent through the woods,” deputies said.

According to officials, the teen was found safe in the woods.

“We’re so glad that K-9 Holmes did such a great job in locating this boy and bringing him home safely and quickly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It is very hot outside and we are glad that the boy was not exposed to the elements for very long. About an hour after a call was received, he was found safe. This case highlights exactly why we added a bloodhound to our K-9 Unit. Congratulations Holmes and his handler Sgt. Gimbel.”