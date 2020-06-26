Wahlburgers in downtown Orlando closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Wahlburgers in downtown Orlando has closed its doors permanently, according to a press release.
“The restaurant industry has been impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, the Wahlburgers franchisee for the downtown Orlando Wahlburgers restaurant has made the difficult decision to permanently close its doors,” Wahlburgers said in a statement.
The restaurant was located in the area of Chruch Street and Orange Avenue.
The downtown location opened in February of 2016.
Movie star Mark Wahlberg attended the grand opening.
A block party was hosted in the Church Street District for the opening.
This was also the first Wahlburgers location in Florida.
A Wahlburgers location is still open in Waterford Lakes.