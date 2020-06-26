WATCH: Volusia County deputies arrest shooting suspect wanted out of Miami, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted for his role in a Miami shooting was captured during a felony traffic stop Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Rodrick Thomas along Interstate 95 Friday around noon after his vehicle was spotted by Ormond Beach police, according to a Facebook post. A Volusia County deputy was able to catch up with Thomas and perform a felony traffic stop and take him into custody.

Deputies said Thomas was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault with a firearm out of Miami. A female passenger and child were also secured, unharmed and transported to the Ormond Beach Police Department for assistance, according to the post.

The traffic stop was captured by the patrol vehicle’s dashboard camera and can be viewed below. VCSO issued a word of caution when viewing the video as it contains “strong language.”