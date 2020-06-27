Miss Florida tests positive for coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Miss Florida said she tested positive for coronavirus.

Michaela McLean posted the news on Instagram on Friday.

She said two weeks ago she started to feel super fatigued.

Other symptoms she had were shortness of breath, lack of taste and smell.

McLean said she went and took a test and it came back positive.

More than 114,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

“We are going to get through this together and this is a real virus and we should take it seriously,” she said.

McLean reminded everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to wear a mask in public.

“I hope all of you all can stay safe and healthy,” she said.