Man fires multiple gunshots into Titusville crowd, flees scene, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Titusville Police Department are looking for a man accused of firing several gunshots at vehicles into a crowd of people on Sunday, according to investigators.

Officers responded to the beachfront area east of Parrish Park, located at 1A Max Brewer Bridge Memorial Parkway around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man firing multiple gunshots at people and cars, according to a news release.

“The initial investigation has revealed that shots were fired all within seconds of each other into the large crowd of people by a suspect on the beach who was described as an adult black male with a short dread hairstyle and wearing a life vest,” department officials said in a news release.

Officers said the man left the scene in a gray four-door vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800.

Anyone with information is able to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.