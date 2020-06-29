Marine Science Center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Marine Science Center announced Monday that it would temporarily close to the public after a contracted staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Marine Science Center has temporarily closed to the public so the facility can re-evaluate best practices for safe physical distancing for visitors to the popular facility. The center also is undergoing some additional deep cleaning,” leaders said in a news release. “The steps were taken after a contracted staff member tested positive for COVID-19.”

Leaders at the center said they are working with the Florida Department of Health on any testing or self-quarantine measures that may be needed, and that the employee learned of the positive test results over the weekend.

The Marine Science Center began it’s phased reopening June 6 after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was not immediately clear when the center would again reopen. Staff will remain at the center to care for the animals housed there during the closure.

