Titusville police looking for armed carjackers who targeted newspaper delivery man

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police say they’re looking for four armed men who held a newspaper delivery man at gunpoint and stole his 2020 Dodge Charger.

The victim was delivering newspapers around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Harrison Terrace neighborhood when four men armed with guns approached and demanded his keys, according to a news release.

Police said the four culprits, who were in their mid-20s, got away with the victim’s car, his money and multiple electronic devices. The men are also accusing of battering the victim before they fled westbound on Harrison Street in the stolen Charger.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).