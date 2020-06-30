Central Florida counties weigh recommending or adopting mandatory mask orders

In the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases across Central Florida some counties have enacted mandatory mask orders, while others strongly encourage face coverings.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County has declared face masks will be mandatory. The announcement was made during a news conference by city leaders. Alan Harris, Chief Administrator of Emergency Management said it is necessary to keep the virus from spreading.

“Every person working, living, visiting, or doing work in Seminole County is required to wear a facial covering or mask,” Harris said.

Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower had strong words during the news conference about many against wearing a mask.

“A lot of people think this is politically driven, a lot of people believe that this is some kind of conspiracy, they think its the flu I’m telling you this is not the flu,” Zembower said.

ORANGE COUNTY

A week prior, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has already issued a face mask mandate.

“I believe it’s working and so I believe that will result in the kind of outcome that we are looking for,” Mayor Demings said.

The Orange County health order was supported by Dr. Raul Pino with the Orange County Health Department, who has been following the data of new coronavirus cases.

“The data is starting to indicate the results of mandating the mask. But tomorrow will be the day that will tell a little bit more about that,” Dr. Pino said.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County does not have a mask order in place. Commissioner Bryan Lober is advocating for a masking policy across the space coast.

“People are becoming complacent, health care systems are expressing concern to me that they are having more problems with their workers getting infected,” Commissioner Lober said.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

In Volusia County a mask mandate is not required, only recommended. The city of Daytona Beach passed a mask mandate that went into effect on Sunday. However, the county has called for a special COVID-19 meeting scheduled for Tuesday.